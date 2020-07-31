Jean Grundmeier
Jean Grundmeier, 95, of Storm Lake, formerly of Schaller, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
Private family graveside services will be held in Schaller Cemetery. A Public Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.
