The importance of the Census
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Certainly everyone should be counted in the Census, including illegal aliens. However, illegal aliens should not be included for apportioning representation in Congress. That would be blatantly unfair to legal citizens.
Allowing illegal immigrants to be included in representation would reward states with large illegal populations, such as California to gain federal resources and potential seats in Congress, at the expense of states with smaller illegal immigrant populations. Since the number of seats in Congress is finite, and a zero sum game, it is right to restrict apportioning based solely to legal citizens.
VIC MASSARA
Omaha, Neb.
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees