The importance of the Census

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Certainly everyone should be counted in the Census, including illegal aliens. However, illegal aliens should not be included for apportioning representation in Congress. That would be blatantly unfair to legal citizens.

Allowing illegal immigrants to be included in representation would reward states with large illegal populations, such as California to gain federal resources and potential seats in Congress, at the expense of states with smaller illegal immigrant populations. Since the number of seats in Congress is finite, and a zero sum game, it is right to restrict apportioning based solely to legal citizens.

VIC MASSARA

Omaha, Neb.