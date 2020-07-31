Elvira Peters

Elvira M. Peters, 93, of Newell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, Aug. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Newell to accommodate social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. Burial will be in Emmanuel St. John Lutheran Cemetery north of Lytton. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.