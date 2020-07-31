Conservation shop has to wait

Published Friday, July 31, 2020
The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors declined Conservation Director Greg Johnson’s request to build a new shop that would service the department’s growing inventory of machinery.
Supervisor Kelly Snyder told The Storm Lake Times the there’s a discrepancy between department heads’ capital improvement requests and the $1.8 million the supervisors budgeted.
