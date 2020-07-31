Off with the heels

Storm Lake High School graduating senior Briana Garling wasn’t about to try to walk on the football field in stilettos – so she took them off! Students went from the bleachers west across a platform where their names were announced, to where Briana stands, around the whole track and back into the bleachers where they switched their tassels, on cue. Photo by Dolores Cullen

