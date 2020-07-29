Thankful for The Times

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

For about a year Anne, my wife, and I have subscribed to the Times. First, we congratulate John on his 70th birthday and both John and Art for the 30th anniversary of the Times, and it goes without saying the great, deserved honor of the 2017 Pulitzer of Art’s.

We are proud of the Times and our family background from Newell. My first name is after my uncle Hart, and I knew all but one of my uncles and my aunt Laura. My father was Noah and I grew up in Pipestone, Minn. Anne and I have lived in diverse regional cultures in the U.S. We each have our PhD degrees from Vanderbilt. Enough of background.

Yours is a perfect local non-metropolitan newspaper: photos, first-graders and what they think they might become and favorite studies, the myriad of news stories, and the outstanding editorials and much similar articles (“Stray Thoughts,” for example). To have insights into Iowa I tell my friends to read The Des Moines Register and The Storm Lake Times.

David Leonhardt, New York Times 7/10, observes the casualties facing small-town papers, especially in these times (but also relative to long-range impact). Local newspapers are the major source of information about local politics, business, education and the like. With the collapse of some of those newspapers there will tend to be rising corruption and political polarization.

Again, we are thankful for The Storm Lake Times. Our recognition of the importance of the Times did have us participate in your GoFundMe. We have long known of the importance of local family newspapers, and yours is the exceptional one that takes on all the important necessary tasks of whatever mission statement would be written.

We congratulate you and thank you.

HART AND ANNE NELSEN

Minneapolis, Minn.