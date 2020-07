The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University will recognize 12 Iowa individuals and groups with awards for exceptional character. The 2020 Iowa Character Awards celebration will broadcast on KDSM Fox 17 in Des Moines on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m.

