Sawyer Brown at Sac County Fair

The Sac County Fair kicked off Tuesday and continues a fun filled line-up of events through Saturday. Visit www.saccountyfair.com to see the full schedule of events or for more information. Country band Sawyer Brown will play the Grandstand on Saturday at 8 p.m. with Jay Clyde Band opening. Fireworks will be featured after dark.

