Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Storm Lake High School’s socially distanced “Prom, Not Prom” last Thursday gave students a chance to have a special affair without crowding together indoors.
They were allowed to travel together in groups of up to six students scavenger hunt-style to 13 different sites around town where they had photos taken. A grand march and barbecue was held on the football field afterwards.
