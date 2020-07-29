Maxine Wolverton

Maxine J. Wolverton, 90, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Pioneer Valley Living & Rehab in Sergeant Bluff.

Private family memorial graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa.

Maxine Jeanette was born June 15, 1930 in Hadar, Neb. the daughter of Arnold and Stella (Saline) Froehlich. She grew up in Norfolk, Neb. She attended and graduated from Norfolk High School. Maxine worked at an appliance store during high school.

Maxine Jeanette (Froehlich) and Gerald Robert “Bob” Wolverton were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 1951. To this union two children were born, Barb and Jim. Maxine and Bob’s love for each other was truly a blessing. Bob recently said “I’m thankful for the life she provided me”.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family. She worked at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in the gift shop and after her retirement, she volunteered there to see her many friends again. Maxine enjoyed making greeting cards, word searches, crafts and crocheting afghans. Family was very important to her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Maxine attended the Community Church of Christ in Sloan.

Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Robert “Bob” Wolverton of Sergeant Bluff; two children: Barb (Mike) Malloy of Salix; and Jim Wolverton of Sioux City; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Vie Froehlich of Norfolk, Neb.; brother-in-law, LaVern Kuester of Stanton, Neb.; and several other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Stella (Saline) Froehlich; two brothers, Mert (Faye) Froehlich and Bud Froehlich; one sister Bonnie Kuester; and several other relatives.