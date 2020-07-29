Maudie Sennert

Maudie Mae Sennert, 94, of Storm Lake died July 24, 2020 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Private graveside services will be held at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Maudie Mae Sennert was born April 19, 1926 in Belvidere, Neb. the oldest of two daughters of Ross Theodore and Olive Laura (Dody) Burch.

Maudie’s parents left Nebraska when she was 13 and settled near Rembrandt. They joined United Methodist Church in Rembrandt where Maudie received Christ in baptism on June 2, 1941.

Maudie graduated from Rembrandt High School in 1943 and later attended Buena Vista College in Storm Lake.

Maudie was employed at Melcher Furniture Store and Northwest Bell Telephone Company in Storm Lake where she worked for 24 years.

On June 3, 1946, Maudie was united in marriage to Merlin Floyd Milton in Elk Point, S.D. Together, they were blessed with two children, Leslie Duane and Janet Sue. They were later divorced, and she married her high school sweetheart, Carl Ernst Sennert, on May 6, 1967 in South Sioux City, Neb. Together, they adopted Dena Louise and moved to the family farm near Rembrandt. Maudie enjoyed raising her children and working as a farm wife.

She always had a smile on her face and a great attitude towards life. Maudie was very happy and enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables. In her spare time, Maudie loved quilting, sewing, and in her earlier years, ceramics. She was an avid reader. Maudie spent the winter months in Texas and enjoyed walking. Family was very important to Maudie and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Leslie Duane (Peg) Milton of Laurens; Janet Sue (Paul) Lietz of Alta; Dena Louise (Mark) Miller of Sioux Rapids; grandchildren: Erin (Bryan) Hicks, Kimberly Milton (Brian Robinson), Jessica (Christopher) Paulin, Daniel (Andrea) Lietz, Matthew (Holly) Miller, Rebecca (Kyle) Aronson; great-grandchildren: Colson Hicks; Cohen and Tatum Paulin; Cassidy Tripp; Kayla and Robert Morfitt; Taustin and Roger Miller; Berkley, Callahan and Wells Aronson; many nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

Maudie was preceded in death by her husband Carl E. Sennert; parents, Ross and Laura Burch; parents-in-law, Nick and Elda Sennert; sister Flora Allene Erichsen; brothers-in-law: Les, Rich and Neil Sennert and Floyd Erichsen; sisters-in-law: Wilma Ackerman, Deloris, Jane and Phyllis Sennert.