Farmers and baseball

With the upcoming baseball season in question, some of the main principles of baseball are still very relevant. One of the main principles is three strikes and you are out. This principle should hold true in politics as well, and our farmers need to heed this.

President Trump has let America and the American farmer down. He has had his three strikes and needs to be out.

Strike One: Trump’s ill-advised trade war with China. No economist thought this was a good idea. This was Trump’s decision and his decision alone. The American farmer took the brunt of this mistaken policy. China has long since found other markets to buy corn, beans and hogs from. Trump’s Phase One Treaty was a marketing hoax, simply window dressing, “all hat and no cattle”. Nothing substantial has resulted from trade negotiations with China. “Trade wars are easy to win”. How has that policy worked?

Strike Two: Trump’s policy on renewable fuels such as ethanol. Trump has gutted any gains our corn producers have made in the ethanol industry, where a growing amount of our corn has been used and helped raise the price of corn and lower the price of gasoline and diesel. Trump’s granting of unlimited waivers to the oil refineries and petroleum corporation has all but decimated the ethanol industry. America has not seen such low corn prices in decades.

Strike Three: Trump’s mishandling and mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic has put us all at risk and severely threatens the food production chain. Trump was warned about the impending pandemic in late December and early January and did nothing but deny and downplay the advice given him by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the entire Intelligence Community and his Secretary of Health and Human Services and when the Secretary Azar met with the President to warn him again of the impending pandemic, the President insister on talking about lifting the ban on flavored vaping.

With over 140,000 deaths and a 20% unemployment rate, our robust economy is spiraling toward a Recession and possibly a Depression. Trump wasted January and February and half of March with denials and happy talk before taking any action at all to quell the pandemic. The proverbial horse was out of the barn at that point.

I grew up in a small farming community in Western Iowa. I know farmers to be hard working, tenacious and with an abundance of common sense. We need to face reality though. We have given Trump the benefit of the doubt but his three strikes are up. We need to let him go and get behind someone that has real leadership abilities and is honest. America and American farmers cannot afford four more years of the corrupt leadership of Donald Trump.

W.G. GERHARD

Iowa City