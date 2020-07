Monday: Ham loaf, roasted red potatoes, green beans, apple slices and rice pudding

Tuesday: Chef’s salad, cup of minestrone soup, peaches and roll

Wednesday: Baked cod or crunchy pollock, potato salad, steamed carrots and pears

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.