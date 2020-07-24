New shed for Nick

A special thank you to my family for taking the time to build my son, Nick, a storage shed for his new bike. Nick lives in a group home in Storm Lake. His grandpa Rice and uncle Tom made the shed from reclaimed wood and siding. Their friends, Denny and Terry, along with Terry’s grandson, Alex, helped transport the shed to the group home with a Bobcat. Nick loves it. – Pat Allen

