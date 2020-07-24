Man charged with sex abuse of girl, 12

Published Friday, July 24, 2020
A Storm Lake man was arrested on Tuesday for three years of sexual assaults to his biological child under age 12.
Criminal complaints filed by the Storm Lake Police Department allege a Pway Htoo, 41, sexually assaulted his biological child on a minimum of four occasions from July 2017 to July 2020.
