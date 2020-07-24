Lange named to NABC Honors Court

Published Friday, July 24, 2020
Parker Lange of Storm Lake is one of 11 Simpson College men's basketball players named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court.
A junior during the 2019-20 season, Lange helped the Storm to a record of 14-13 and a berth in the American Rivers Conference Tournament. Simpson's 11 NABC Honors Court selections led the country.
