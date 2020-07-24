Joseph Kahl, 69, of Alta died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.

Memorial services will take place on Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Joseph G. Kahl went home to Heaven on July 21, 2020.

Joseph G. Kahl was born Jan. 27, 1951 in Geneva, N.Y. to Eugene and Eleanor Kahl. He was baptized and confirmed in the Roman Catholic Church. He graduated high school in Geneva, N.Y. in 1969 and graduated from the State University of New York at Oswego in 1973. He taught shop classes in Massachusetts and New York and ran a residential construction business for several years. He went to Saudi Arabia in 1981 to work for the Saudi Consolidated Electric Company giving him three years of international experience and the opportunity for world travel. He returned to the United States and was a contract power plant training and development manager for both fossil fuel and nuclear power. In Omaha, Neb. he earned his masters degree from University of Michigan.

On Sept. 20, 1986, he was united in marriage to Lorna Bruns Kahl at First United Methodist Church of Omaha. Soon after they married, Joe and Lorna moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., where he wrote job and task analysis documentation and was the training director for multiple companies in nuclear power and high tech manufacturing. Joe and Lorna raised their three children, Anna, Galina and Dennis in Arizona. In 2013, Joe and Lorna left their corporate jobs and moved to Lorna’s family farm north of Alta to begin a new chapter in their lives.

Joe was a life-long learner and loved to read books and reports on every subject. He also enjoyed woodworking, art, travel, sculpting and painting, cooking, barbequing, developing new recipes, eating, cats and horses. He took great pride in cooking for his family, teaching his children Bible School and discussing current events and life with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Lorna Bruns Kahl of Alta; children: Anna (Jeff) Luttrell and son Matthew of Mesa, Ariz,; Galina Kahl of Tucson, Ariz.; and Dennis Kahl of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister Maryellen Kahl and her daughter Oksana Kahl of Farmington, N.Y.; sister-in-law Linda Ecker of Alta; niece Lisa (Ryan) Rendina and their two children Samuel and James of Bowie, Md.; as well as many friends scattered across the United States and around the world.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; and his father and mother-in-law, Leslie and Lois Bruns.