Is Gov. Reynolds following her own advice?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

﻿Administrators, school boards, teachers, parents and local committees have been working hard the past few months to come up with reopening plans that work best for their communities and situations in regard to COVID-19. Schools were required to have plans in place by July 1. This required thousands of hours of meetings and preparations. Some schools in Iowa already had a State-approved virtual learning plan from previous years. Iowa City schools had just announced a virtual plan, as well as many other schools announcing what their plans would look like. Some schools were going on-site full-time with masks required, others full-time with masks recommended, some a hybrid plan with both on-site and virtual learning, etc. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows was going full-time with face shields required of all teachers and recommended and provided for students.

However, for many schools all that planning was wasted as Governor Reynolds announced last Friday that ALL schools would have all students K-12 attending a minimum of 50% of the time. So one size will fit all schools as dictated by Governor Reynolds.

My confusion is this. I just saw an ad from Iowa GOP Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. In regard to the farmers’ voluntary nutrient reduction strategy, he said what works in NE Iowa does not work in SW Iowa, etc. Yup. So in education why does what works for a 1A rural school in NW Iowa also work for a 4A suburban school in SE or central Iowa? Why does what works for a school with 20 students per class work for a school with 200 or 400 per class?

Why does what works for a county that has 30 cases of COVID-19 also work for a county that has 1,700 or 3,000 cases of COVID-19?

Des Moines schools had decided to go all virtual and had already registered 9,000 students out of 33,000. Now they start over.

Governor Reynolds keeps saying we must do things in a safe and responsible manner. Hmmm. Was giving a $26 million dollar no-bid contract for Covid testing to a Utah company responsible? Was letting Tyson test one plant at a time, knowing full well their other plants would have 20-60% positive tests and allowing those employees to circulate throughout their communities for weeks before being tested, responsible and in the best interest and safety of those Tyson workers and their communities? Was letting Tyson do their own testing (did not have to use Test Iowa like everyone else) responsible? Was having schools spending thousands of hours planning along with parent input and having plans due July 1 and then changing the rules 2½ weeks later responsible?

Is it safe and responsible telling the mayor and city council of Muscatine during numerous increases in Covid cases in that area that they do not have the power to require face masks in public and only the governor has that power?

What about the data and metrics Governor Reynolds always talk about? The best medical evidence says to wear a mask but yet according to Masks4all, Iowa is one of only two states (South Dakota is the other) where there is no mask requirement of some sort in various locales, yet we are one of the states with a high rate of increase per capita in cases of COVID-19. Is that safe and responsible?

Why is it ok for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Menards, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Costco, Walgreen’s, etc. to require masks to do what is in the best interests and safety for their customers and employees but school boards, city councils, county supervisors and mayors can’t?

What happened to local control? Our school administrators and local school boards always have the safety and best interests of the students and staff in mind?

What about this report from last week from the Center for Public Integrity where Iowa is listed as one of the 18 states?

A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but not publicized suggests more than a dozen states should revert to more stringent protective measures, limiting social gatherings to 10 people or fewer, closing bars and gyms and asking residents to wear masks at all times.

The document, dated July 14 and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, says 18 states are in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, meaning they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week.

Then there is this:

A longtime spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health said she was ousted Wednesday, and she believes it was partly because she was seen as too aggressive in sharing information with the media.

Polly Carver-Kimm said that also might be why she was removed in March from the department’s team that is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am embarrassed and saddened by the way the media has been treated during Covid. You are not receiving timely answers and you are getting scripted talking points when you do get an answer,” she wrote in an email Wednesday to the Register.

It looks like Governor Reynolds is listening closely, as she always has, to what President Trump wants and is not listening to the communities who have already decided what is best and safest for their students and employees.

Maybe she should listen to her own speeches regarding safe and responsible.

Actions speak louder than words and Governor Reynolds has proven time and again her actions are inconsistent with what she says. One’s actions should be measured to deem effectiveness, and it’s clear she is not an effective leader.

JOHN BROSTAD

Storm Lake