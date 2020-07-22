Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I only heard some sound bites from President Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech, so I read the transcript.

The bulk of the speech was spent on the four Presidents on Mt. Rushmore, Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson and Teddy Roosevelt and their accomplishments. Then he discussed America and its accomplishments. In doing so he mentions a wide array of people, Martin Luther King, Ulysses S. Grant, Frederick Douglas, all of different races, backgrounds and their contributions to our country. That was all very positive and uplifting.

The “dark” part of the speech is what he terms as an attack by the left on our institutions and liberty, with probably too much emphasis on the destruction of monuments, a small part of the problem. One can understand the problem of the Confederate monuments, and the naming of military bases for Confederate generals; what is the rationale for the toppling of statues of President Washington, Lincoln, Grant; Columbus as well as Frederick Douglas-of all people, and who has the moral authority to do that, the “mob?”

In my opinion, more emphasis should have focused on the protests over the killing of George Floyd, which in many of our major cities, turned into full-scale riots. Accompanied by looting, destruction of large and small business’s, many of them black owned, arson, throwing bricks, bottles — some filled with urine, at police officers that were completely overwhelmed by the mayhem. In Minneapolis, the carnage approaches one billion dollars. Who is going to pay for that?

In addition there were a number of politicians and others that virtually condoned that behavior.

I don’t think that we can discount the far left, increasingly energized, numerous and gaining power, as opposed to your average liberal; believe that America and its free market capitalist system needs to be replaced by some sort of socialist utopia, with an all powerful federal government.

Another concern even being voiced by liberals is the suppression of free speech, historically directed at conservative speech in colleges and universities, seeping into journalism. Of all places, the free exchange of opinions and ideas should be sacrosanct in our nation’s newspapers.

Corporations, either too easily cowed into submission, or feel that their suppression of free speech is beneficial to their bottom line, have increasingly been following the same playbook.

In my opinion, these are important problems that are of great concern to many people.

VIC MASSARA

Omaha, Neb.