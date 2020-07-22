SL FALLS TO MOC-FV IN FINALS

Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Tornadoes stymied by No. 10 Dutch 3-0 in district final game
Jacob Kramer and Adam DeBoer combined to limit Storm Lake to just one hit as No. 10 MOC-Floyd Valley scored all three of its runs in the second inning to defeat the Tornadoes 3-0 in a Class 3A district final game played on Monday in Orange City.
