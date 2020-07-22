School plans to spread students around town

Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Class sizes at Storm Lake School District will be reduced to 15 thanks to high schoolers being placed at a network of nine sites throughout town, though no one at Storm Lake School District knows where those sites are.
A plan signed off by the Storm Lake School District last week plans for 15 students to be placed in segregated pods at the middle school and elementary school.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.