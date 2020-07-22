Patricia Daniel

Patricia (Pat) Daniel passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 16, 2020 in Urbandale, where she had been cared for by her sister Paula Diane.

Pat was born March 18, 1949 in Bemidji, Minn. to Stan and Rita Stough. The family later moved to Early, where Pat graduated from Crestland High School in 1967. After graduation, she attended Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. She then lived in Erie, Colo. with her first husband and their three children: Kari Anne, Billie Alison and Mitchell Warren Roberts.

Pat married Darwin Daniel in May 1984, uniting Pat’s children Kari, Billie and Mitchell with Darwin’s daughter Kristi to form a new family. They continued to live in Spirit Lake where Pat worked at McQuays and Berkley (Pure Fishing) until her retirement in 2006. Pat loved the Iowa Great Lakes community and was a proud graduate of the University of Okoboji.

Pat was a fun-loving and caring wife and mother who had the ability to find humor in everything she did. She was friendly and lighthearted, and excelled at raising a wide variety of specialty dogs and cats. Pat loved listening to music. A highlight for Pat was the reunions with her many siblings to sing and dance to their favorites until the wee hours of the morning.

Pat is survived by her husband of 36 years, Darwin Daniel; and children: Kari Anne Karnes (Terry Stammer), Billie Karnes (Brett Gronemeyer), Mitchell (Jackie Foust), and Kristi Boken (Joe). She was proceeded in death by her parents Stan and Rita Stough.

Her grandchildren Max Karnes (Shannon), Mitchell Karnes, Matthew Karnes, Teddi Karnes, Warren Roberts, Zerek Boken and Ziva Boken were a special joy to Pat.

Pat is also survived by her 14 siblings: James Stough, Sue Paquette, Paula Merfeld, Paul Stough (Ann), Phil Stough (Susie), Janet Gaillard, Mary Maguire, Terry Sanford (Walt), Dean Stough (Brenda), Kevin Stough, Kay Lowe (Mike), Sheila Bryan (Garey), Kathy Ingle (Jack), and Brian Stough (Lauren). She was so blessed by her huge extended family, including the many nieces and nephews who were a big part of her life.

The family is especially thankful to Erica Shouldeen for the joy and loving care she gave to Pat.

Memorials can be sent to the Iowa Animal Rescue League at www.arl-iowa.org in recognition of her lifelong love and work with dogs and cats. Pat will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com