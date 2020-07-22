Our government has failed us

BY TODD PARTRIDGE

I was supposed to be in Germany this Summer, but for obvious reasons my tour was cancelled, and boy am I mad. I’m not angry about the cancellation, it only makes sense to curtail travel in the wake of a major global pandemic — I’m angry about the obvious mismanagement, at every level of state and federal government in the good ol’ US of A. This poor leadership has kept us all in a state of constant, increasing infection, and when I see my friends in Europe returning to normalcy because they used common sense and science (yes SCIENCE — when did that become a political word?) to suppress the outbreak, I am REALLY frustrated.

In four of the last six years, I have toured as a musician in Germany and parts of Europe. I love it over there. Great people, friendly audiences, great food and picturesque historic views. This touring has allowed me to make many friendships, which I keep up with via email, social media and video calls. In the wake of the pandemic, I watched as they took more aggressive shelter-in-place measures. Too much, Americans wondered? I saw posts as they shared the common burden — without politicization or finger pointing — toward a common goal. When we struggled to find enough masks and other personal protection equipment, I watched as their FEDERAL government rallied and made those essential items readily available. I saw their posts, as they wore masks and social distanced when the shelter-in-place orders were lifted. I read how their testing was available on demand, quickly, and with results in less than 24 hours.

I contrasted their response with the disarray in the U.S. The federal government leaving the states to their own means. The blaming, the bullying by the President. The outright misinformation. I’ve watched the battles on social media, fueled by doubt that originated in the Oval Office. We are all in this together, and a true leader would have used this to unite us, like FDR during WWII — “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself...”

In Bremen Germany, a town I’ve spent a lot of time in, about the size of Des Moines, there are almost no new cases each day. In Iowa, we are actually increasing and approaching 400-600 new cases per day, four months after the height of the crisis. Before you say “but the testing”… they test way more than us, so our actual numbers are likely higher and theirs are accurate.

In Germany, I see my friends starting to return to outdoor events, slowly and carefully. I see them returning to everyday life, I see them still wearing masks in crowded situations. If cases spike, I don’t doubt that they will take the common sense measures needed to control the spread of virus. I listen to them and read their posts, shaking heads and laughing at Americans. They don’t want to travel here, and they don’t want us there. Heck, even Chicago doesn’t want Iowans. A city with more gun deaths in a day than Iowa has in a year doesn’t want us to set foot in their state. Folks, we have failed. Our governor has failed us.

For me, the European tour is a small sacrifice and there will be other opportunities, for me, it is no problem to work from home, my income keeps coming, for me …..

But, ITS NOT ABOUT ME, it is about the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions who might die if they contract COVID-19 (epidemiologists put the mortality rate at .004, so that is only like a million people in the U.S.) and it’s not about you, it’s about all of us.

(Fun fact: The President says that the US mortality rate for COVID-19 is the lowest in the world. That is untrue, like many things he says.)

I am so angry and frustrated by misguided leadership and reckless 20 somethings who are partying like it’s 1999 (when you had to have sex to get AIDS, and you could prevent it with a condom). I am angry at our governor who caved in to pressure from Washington to open up Iowa prematurely (and in fact, never did issue a shelter-in-place). Before you say “Yeah, but business...”, think about this; much of the rest of the world is moving forward on a clear path towards normal life, while we are seeing an increase in hospitalizations and in some cities, a shortage of ICU, hospital beds, and no end in site. I have personally seen about 30 people either directly known to me, or with just one degree of separation contract it. Yes, it doesn’t have any outward effect on some, but I talked with a friend today, in his 40s who told me he was in bed for three weeks and thought he would die. “Worst thing ever” he told me.

It is probably too late to pull us out of this with reasonable measures and SCIENCE, but there is still one simple thing we can take to prevent “up is down” de-funding of scientific research and an investment in forward thinking disease prevention policies; Quarantine the political mindset that puts business and profits ahead of people and put a mask on the mouths that sow the seeds of divisiveness. We know how we got here, and the ballot box and time is the only way out.

Todd Partridge is a logistics manager and owner of The MoveIt Companies in Breda, and a touring musician with the band King Of The Tramps and as a solo artist.