Newell-Fonda captures district crown after holding off Alta-Aurelia for 7-5 win

Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Mustangs played RSM in substate on Tuesday

Newell-Fonda scored two runs in the fifth inning to erase a 4-3 deficit and Jake DeMey singled to score two insurance runs in the seventh to help the Mustangs win their second district title in the last three years after a 7-5 victory over Alta-Aurelia last Saturday.

