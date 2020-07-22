Newell-Fonda captures district crown after holding off Alta-Aurelia for 7-5 win

Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Mustangs played RSM in substate on Tuesday
Newell-Fonda scored two runs in the fifth inning to erase a 4-3 deficit and Jake DeMey singled to score two insurance runs in the seventh to help the Mustangs win their second district title in the last three years after a 7-5 victory over Alta-Aurelia last Saturday.
