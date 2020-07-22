Kenneth Rohlk, 89, of Aurelia died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.

Private graveside services will be held. Public visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be present during the visitation time.