Kenneth Rohlk
Kenneth Rohlk, 89, of Aurelia died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.
Private graveside services will be held. Public visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be present during the visitation time.
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees