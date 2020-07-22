Joseph Kahl
Joseph Kahl, 69, of Alta died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.
Memorial services will take place on Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
