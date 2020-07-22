Iowa Central starting earlier

Iowa Central Community College is adjusting its fall schedule. The Board of Trustees approved the new start and break days at their regular meeting Tuesday evening. College President, Dr. Dan Kinney, says classes will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18 for the school, which is a week earlier than originally planned. Classes will continue through Nov. 25 when students start their Thanksgiving break. “We are adjusting our start date in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.