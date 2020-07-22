Cleone Mickelson

Funeral services for Cleone C. Mickelson, 94, of Aurelia will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurelia with Pastor Derek Evans officiating. Burial will be in Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia is in charge of arrangements.

Cleone Caroline Haldin was born Aug. 30, 1925, the daughter of Rudolph and Esther (Larson) Haldin at Milford. Cleone graduated from Sioux Rapids High School. She worked as a waitress at the hamburger shop in Sioux Rapids. During World War II she worked as B52 Riveter in Kansas City.

On Dec. 1, 1946 Cleone married Richard Amon Mickelson in Jackson, Minn. They farmed north of Aurelia in Afton Township. Cleone was a very active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was a past president of Ladies Aid. She was a member of Afton Community Club and enjoyed neighborhood potlucks and card club. At home she enjoyed gardening and cooking. Cleone loved time with her family and grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother.

Cleone died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Accura Healthcare in Aurelia, where she had been a resident since April 19, 2017.

Preceding Cleone in death were her husband Richard on Jan. 23, 1992; her parents; two brothers: Lyle and his wife Joyce Haldin; and Richard (Dick) and his wife Donna Haldin; one sister, JoAnn Obman; and one brother-in-law, Lester Bjorklund.

Survivors include her six children: Janice Mickelson of Johnson City, Tinn.; Michael and his wife Deb Mickelson of Blue Springs, Mo.; Mark and his wife Lynette Mickelson of Shawnee, Okla.; Jennie Mier of Cherokee; Julie Mugge of Cherokee; and John Mickelson of Cherokee. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Amy Lynn and husband Jon Henry; Ben and wife Kellie Wohlford; Aaron and wife Chrissy Mickelson; Graig and wife Casey Mickelson; Haley Mickelson; Alicia Mickelson; Brittney Mickelson; Austin and wife Amanda Dwine; Jeb Mugge; and Josh and wife Nicki Mugge; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one sister, Kay Bjorklund of Des Moines; one brother-in-law, Kenny Obman of Rembrandt; and other relatives and friends.