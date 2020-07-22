Bryson Lara
Funeral services for Bryson Rene Lara, infant son of Denise Lara and Jamie Hammer, will be held at a later date. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements.
Bryson passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center of Storm Lake.
