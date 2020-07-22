America needs community journalism

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

On July 1, I subscribed to The Storm Lake Times online edition for a year. Like my subscriptions to other local and national newspapers and digital outlets, it offers me the opportunity to read editorials and articles that interest me, but I now also regard these subscriptions as my contribution to important and at-risk journalism.

Why The Storm Lake Times? For one, I want to read the editorials, especially as the country continues to face an uncertain public health crisis, cultural change is manifesting in myriad ways and the coming four months leading to the 2020 election will likely take us all on a stomach-churning roller coaster ride. For another I have developed an unexpected affinity for Iowa since my visit in January and February. And, for a third, after reading the book Storm Lake, I have gained even more an appreciation of the importance and understanding of the challenges of small community newspapers.

The first thing I discovered when reading the July 1 edition is that John is relinquishing his active role as publisher and that The Storm Lake Times celebrated 30 years this week. Congratulations!

I also read in Art’s editorial about the challenges the newspaper has faced these last few months and the plans to sustain it going forward. My subscription seems timely; it’s my small contribution to the vital job you do, not just because Storm Lake, Buena Vista County and Iowa need it, but because the country needs professional community journalism to survive.

Santa Clara County still has fairly stringent restrictions and with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in California and certain counties in the SF Bay Area, it may be an event longer wait before things open up a bit more. I hope everyone at The Storm Lake Times remains safe and healthy.

CATHERINE NAGHDI

Bay Area, Calif.