Zebra mussels here to stay

BY BENJAMIN J. MAAS

Zebra mussels are an important local issue and have been the subject of a few recent articles that were not always scientifically accurate on their impacts. First, zebra mussels are an invasive species, originating from southern Russia and Ukraine. They were first documented in the U.S. in the 1980s in the Great Lakes, and are now spreading across the country because people have not cleaned, drained, and dried their boats correctly (as directed by the Department of Natural Resources). About 1/4 to 1/2” long, zebra mussels look like a black and white stripped “D”. Zebra mussels are sharp, so wearing shoes while in the lake is prudent.

Once they infest a water body like Storm Lake, their population grows exponentially because they have no natural predators. Studies completed in the Great Lakes show that it can take decades for animals to develop a taste for zebra mussels and recognize them as food. Their exploding population in Storm Lake, where they were first documented only two years ago, is typical.

There will be a ceiling on their population, but we are not there yet. Zebra mussels are filter feeders, meaning they suck water in and remove the tasty nutrients we have artificially put in the water. As they remove nutrients, zebra mussels also remove sediment from the water column and excrete water with lower amounts of sediment. Incoming sediment will not trap or bury them.

Many people have observed an apparent improvement in water quality associated with the zebra mussel invasion. This is a mirage. Because the three streams feeding Storm Lake contain excessive amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus from agriculture, the lake’s improved clarity will allow more sunlight to penetrate, catalyzing unnatural growth of plants, green algae, and toxic blue green algae. This was not a problem until 2018, because Storm Lake had limited amounts of sunlight due to elevated amounts of erosion-borne sediment. Dredging Storm Lake did improve water clarity, albeit slightly, the cloudy water persisted even after the dredging had stopped. Now that the zebra mussels are here, water clarity is much higher. We need only to look 700 miles east to see what could happen here. Massive nutrient inputs from farming combined with zebra mussel-driven clarity have turned Lake Erie into an unswimmable and undrinkable toxic green soup.

“What can be done to get rid of the *%$* zebra mussels?” is a question I have been asked more than a few times by neighbors and friends. Unfortunately, the solutions are so extreme (for example, draining the lake) that most people would find them untenable. Chemical solutions and their side effects are very risky and unlikely to be successful. Money spent by the Lake Preservation Association or Lake Improvement Commission investigating these sorts of things would be better focused on stemming the flow of pollution into the lake from upstream sources so that plants and algae numbers will not explode like the zebra mussels. Until we do that, we’re merely treading water in a hurricane. We need to invest in projects that have upstream objectives. Taxpayer funds were available for this type of work through the North Raccoon Watershed Authority, but as reported in The Storm Lake Times, almost all of the funds went unclaimed by area farmers.

Reducing nutrient inputs will not eliminate the zebra mussels, but it will make conditions less favorable for a lot of other bad stuff. Unfortunately, all available scientific evidence indicates the mussels are here to stay.

In addition to keeping Storm Lake zebra mussels out of other Iowa lakes, we can also work hard to prevent other invaders from setting up shop here. Clean, drain, and dry any boat before it goes into Storm or any other lake!

Benjamin J. Maas, Ph.D., is an associate professor of environmental science and geology at Buena Vista University.