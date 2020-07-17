Terry Allen Smith, 76, of Carroll, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held on Saturday, July 25, at The Fonda Golf Course from 3–5 p.m. with a time to share memories at 5 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Terry’s name for the Fonda Golf Course. Memorials may be made to: The Fonda Golf Course in Memory of Terry Smith and may be mailed to The Fonda Golf Course, P.O. Box 277 Fonda, IA 50540.

Terry was born on Nov. 20, 1943 in Ft. Des Moines. He was the son of Frank Allen and Patricia Kathleen (Mullen) Smith. Terry grew up in Fonda, where he graduated from OLGC high school in 1962. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English and business. He then attended Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. where he earned his Juris Doctorate of Law degree. He began his career in Minneapolis, Minn., working for the Veteran’s Administration as an Adjudicator. Terry moved to Los Angeles, Calif., in 1973 to begin working as a general attorney for the United States Immigration Service, where during his career, he helped thousands of immigrants become U.S. citizens. His posts with the United States Immigration Service also took him to Honolulu, Hawaii; Omaha, Neb.; and finally to Lincoln, Neb. Terry retired in 2001 and moved to his hometown of Fonda, and then to Carroll in 2015 to be near his family.

Terry enjoyed collecting many treasures that filled his home, those treasures usually involved golf, and his family’s history. He also proudly hosted two foreign exchange students: Marco Ruozzi from Italy and Cedric Parsiegla from Germany who became his dear friends.

Terry is survived by sister Kathleen Church (Robert) of Rochester, Minn.; two brothers: Mike Reilly (Julie) of Council Bluffs; and Tim Reilly (Jill) of Carroll; and nine nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his father Frank Smith; and his mother Patricia Reilly and her husband Joe; and brother Dennis Reilly.