Sioux Rapids man wins $50,000

Published Friday, July 17, 2020
A Buena Vista County man has won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Mackenzie Prior of Sioux Rapids won the 14th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Sioux Food Center, 621 Highway 71 in Sioux Rapids, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
