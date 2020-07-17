Shirley Myrtue

Shirley Lee Myrtue, 86, of Schaller died July 13, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Graveside services were held Thursday, July 16, at Schaller Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller was in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Lee Brown was born March 3, 1934 in rural Storm Lake. She was the only daughter and third child of William and Jessie (Pyle) Brown. As an infant she was baptized and later confirmed at United Methodist Church in Schaller.

The family moved to Salvisa, Ky. to farm and in 1945 the family moved back to Schaller.

Shirley attended school in Schaller and graduated in 1952. In school she excelled in sports and sang in the choir.

On Nov. 1, 1953, Shirley was united in marriage to Soren C. Myrtue at United Methodist Church in Schaller. Together, they were blessed with three children: Jean, Scott and Tim.

Shirley was a housewife, as well as, an Avon Lady, a parts lady for Woodke Enterprises, secretary/bookkeeper at Varina Fertilizer, and she rode with Soren while he delivered seed corn to several states in his truck. Shirley and Soren owned a craft business where they made and sold items at craft fairs for several years.

In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed playing cards, gardening, sewing, reading and collecting Zane Grey books, camping, traveling and visiting with friends. Shirley was a Cub Scout Leader, UMYF leader and a treasurer for the UMW.

Family was very important to Shirley. She attended many school events to watch her family participate. Shirley will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include: Jean Myrtue of Truesdale; Scott (Diana) Myrtue of Schaller; and Tim Myrtue of Schaller; grandchildren: Shawn Terry, Laura (Mick) Degner, Eric (Jill) Myrtue, Jacob (Alison) Myrtue, Brandace Myrtue, Joshua Myrtue: great-grandchildren: Jorden and Peyton Degner; Cael, Blake and Aiden Myrtue; brother Jerry (Helen) Brown of Sac City; and extended family and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Soren Myrtue; parents William and Jessie Brown; and two brothers: Virgil Brown and Lyle Brown.

Casket bearers were Shawn Terry, Eric Myrtue, Jacob Myrtue, Joshua Myrtue, Cael Myrtue, Blake Myrtue, Aiden Myrtue and Mick Degner. Honorary casket bearers were Kent Gray and Gary Pyle.