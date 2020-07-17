Ridge View advances in regional softball

Published Friday, July 17, 2020
Ridge View gets past Sioux Central
Emma Vohs made a diving catch in the outfield to prevent the tying run from scoring in the sixth inning and then drove in a key insurance run with a double in the seventh inning to help give Ridge View a 5-3 win over Sioux Central in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday night at Peterson.
