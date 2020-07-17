Newell-Fonda routs Westwood

Published Friday, July 17, 2020
Maggie Walker collected three hits to lead a 12-hit attack and Kiera Jungers fired a two-hit shutout as No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda began Class 1A regional tournament play with a 12-0 win over Westwood on Wednesday night in Fonda.
Newell-Fonda, now 16-2, plays Audubon (11-8) in a regional semifinal game today at 7 p.m. in Fonda.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.