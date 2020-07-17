Lopez shines in first start as SL beats Denison-Schleswig

Published Friday, July 17, 2020
Making his first varsity start, Kevin Lopez pitched a four-hitter, and Storm Lake scored five runs in the second inning as the Tornadoes won their regular season finale 6-1 over Denison-Schleswig on Wednesday at Tornado Field.
Denison-Schleswig scored its lone run in the first. Storm Lake added a run in the fourth to make it 6-1.
