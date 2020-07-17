Four-run fifth helps SL pull away from S.C. North, 6-2

Published Friday, July 17, 2020
Storm Lake scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie as the Tornadoes went on to win their regular season finale 6-2 over Sioux City North on Tuesday at Tornado Field.
Storm Lake (10-10) scored single runs in the first and second innings and North plated a run in the third to tie the game.
