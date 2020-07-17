A flower in memory of Barbara

Barbara Stroud of Newell, who appeared in this space two weeks ago, suddenly passed away Tuesday night. We are glad to have been able to share her story of optimism amidst her cancer fight and her love of wildflowers. Above: Coreopsis calliopsis, which recently appeared in her flower patch. RIP, Barbara.

