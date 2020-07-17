The Bridge training kitchen takes shape

Published Friday, July 17, 2020
The Bridge of Storm Lake has received a grant for $10,000 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to further develop youth programs and fund their Bridge Training Kitchen.
Part of the money will be used to fund their summer coordinator position filled by Courtney Post this year. The other funds will be used for a range and hood installation in the new Bridge Training Kitchen.
