Big inning helps SL overcome slow start to beat Humboldt

Published Friday, July 17, 2020
Trailing 5-2, Storm Lake scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take control as the Tornadoes went on to beat Humboldt 11-6 in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Tornado Field.
Humboldt plated five runs in the top of the first inning and held a 5-2 lead after three innings before the Tornadoes erupted for eight runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to take an 11-5 lead.
