Alta-Aurelia reopening on schedule

Published Friday, July 17, 2020
Schools in the Alta-Aurelia School District will reopen in August as normal with enhanced safety and cleaning procedures.
Following the “Enhanced Traditional Plan,” enhanced safety precautions such as increased hand sanitizer availability, increased frequency of cleaning of high touch areas and limited visitation to campuses will be enacted.
