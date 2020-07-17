Alta-Aurelia holds off late charge

Alta-Aurelia scored seven runs in the first four innings to build a 7-0 lead before having to hold off a late charge by Algona Garrigan to come away with a 7-5 win in a Class 1A district semifinal game on Tuesday in Alta.

Alta-Aurelia advances to the district finals for the fourth straight season. The Warriors (13-4) will play Newell-Fonda (15-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Alta.