Why ignore city code? 

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I really wonder what is wrong with the city council. An injury that requires 40 staples to a child’s head does not meet standard for a vicious attack action? Dogs without rabies vaccinations running at large repeatedly? And then attacking a person out for a walk? Have they no concern for the victims? Why does the city have a code and then the council ignores it? I wonder if the council persons have ever been attacked by a dog. Perhaps they need to experience it in order to have some empathy for the victims of these vicious attacks.

KATHRYN MCKINLEY

Dog owner, Storm Lake