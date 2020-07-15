SL scores in 8th inning to get past Ridge View in back-and-forth game, 7-6

After squandering a four-run lead after five innings that saw Ridge View rally to take a 6-5 lead, Storm Lake had to score a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and then score another run in the eighth to win it as the Tornadoes got past the Raptors 7-6 in a nonconference game last Thursday at Tornado Field.

