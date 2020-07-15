SL girls rough up Cherokee, 15-3

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Eighth grader Maddy Courtright allowed five hits in her first career varsity start, and Storm Lake scored eight runs in the third inning to break the game open as the Tornadoes defeated Cherokee 15-3 in a Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Cherokee.
The Tornadoes (8-10) scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the fourth.
