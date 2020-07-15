SL uses fast start to beat S.C. West

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Storm Lake used a fast start to beat Sioux City West as the Tornadoes scored four runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 5-1 win on Monday.
Storm Lake (9-10) had eight hits in the game. Holly Dierenfield, Mallorie Jacobson and Mia Kleespies all had two hits apiece. Kleespies drove in two runs and Skylar Cole scored two runs.
