Sioux Central tops Sheldon, 8-1

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Gibson Olson went 4-for-4 to lead a 14-hit attack, and Caleb Rock and Jacob Hargens combined to pitch a three-hitter as Sioux Central began Class 2A district tournament play with an 8-1 win over Sheldon last Saturday at Peterson.
Sioux Central (7-9) played Unity Christian (6-8) on Tuesday at Hawarden.
