Shirley Myrtue

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Shirley Myrtue, 86, of Schaller died July 13, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society in Newell.

Graveside services will take place Thursday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Schaller Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.

