Shirley Myrtue
Shirley Myrtue, 86, of Schaller died July 13, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society in Newell.
Graveside services will take place Thursday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Schaller Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees