Ridge View wins 14-11 slugfest with WVC rival Kingsley-Pierson

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Ridge View scored seven runs in the third inning and then plated six more in the sixth to take control as the Raptors outslugged Kingsley-Pierson 14-11 in a Western Valley Conference game last Thursday at Galva.
The Raptors held an 8-5 lead after their seven-run third and led 14-11 after their six-run sixth.
